‘Trap 10 Muslim girls for 1 Hindu girl’, says Sri Ram Sene chief

On Monday, right-wing organisation Shri Ram Sene’s chief Pramod Muthalik declared to provide security and employment to young Hindu men who trap Muslim women and ruin their lives. This, according to Muthalik, is a counter-attack to ‘love jihad’.

At an event in Karnataka’s Bagalkote district, he claimed many Hindu women were ‘falling prey’ to ‘love jihad’.

“We are aware of the situation. I want to invite the youth here. If we lose one Hindu girl, we should trap 10 Muslim girls. If you do so, Shri Ram Sene will take responsibility for you and provide every kind of security and employment,” Muthalik said among rousing cheers.

*If we lose one #Hindu girl- we should get ten #Muslim girls. If you do so, #SriRamSene will take the responsibility of you and provide all kind of security and employment* #PramodMuthalik during his speech at #Bagalkote #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/weKuHQ7wmm — Imran Khan (@KeypadGuerilla) February 20, 2023

Muthalik had recently announced he would contest the upcoming state Assembly elections from the Karkala segment in the Udupi district.

According to him, he does not know how to play politics, and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government endorses ‘fake Hindutva’.

“If I had supported BJP’s fake Hindutva, I would have achieved many things by now,” he said.

He attacked the current Karkala MLA and state minister for Kannada and culture V Sunil Kumar for corruption. “The present MLA does not care for the people of Karkala. All he has done is indulge in mass corruption activities. One can see that by the amount of wealth, he has accumulated so far,” Muthalik alleged.