Some cities leave you impressed. Others leave a piece of themselves behind. Hyderabad seems to have done exactly that to Erin Kim, a Korean content creator and influencer from Seoul. Her Instagram profile caught our attention where she documented several slices of life in the city, but one particular experience resonated with thousands online.

Well, it all started after one of Erin’s reels from Kacheguda railway station grabbed our and several Hyderabadis’ attention online. The video, which has garnered over 3L views, captures her waiting for train at Kacheguda railway station, posing for playful photos with passing trains in the backdrop, chatting with locals, and even interacting with railway officials. Her comfort and excitement made it seem as though she wasn’t a visitor discovering the city for the first time but someone who truly belonged here.

The Seoul native, who has over 17,000 Instagram followers, recently moved many with a simple yet touching caption: “I kept wandering from city to city, and somehow, Hyderabad became home. My city #HYD. And miss forever my soul city #Seoul.”

What began as a journey across India has slowly turned into an emotional connection with the City of Pearls.

Through her heartfelt Instagram posts, Erin has captured not just Hyderabad’s landmarks but also the warmth, kindness and everyday moments that make people fall in love with the city. Her words resonated deeply with Hyderabadis, many of whom welcomed her with messages saying she would always have a place in the city.

The beginning of a new journey

Days before calling Hyderabad her home, Erin shared a photograph from an Indian train with the caption, “A Korean girl, somewhere between chaos and curiosity, beginning her India journey.”

Whether this “new journey” hints at a longer stay in India or even a permanent move remains unclear. But what is clear is that Hyderabad has become the city closest to her heart.

Romanticising Hyderabad

In one of her reflections, Erin Kim describes Hyderabad as a city that doesn’t try too hard to impress anyone. Instead, it quietly grows on you through endless chai conversations, welcoming people and comforting streets until, one day, it simply feels like home. It is this heartfelt way of seeing the city that has struck a chord with so many readers online.

One of her other appreciated reels features the colourful Gudimalkapur Flower Market, where vibrant marigolds, roses and jasmine paint a picture of Hyderabad’s lively mornings.

She also explored the magnificent Chowmahalla Palace dressed in elegant Indian attire, celebrating the city’s rich heritage with grace. Later, she visited the regal Taj Falaknuma Palace, offering her followers a glimpse into Hyderabad’s royal legacy.

A flavourful experience

Food has also become a memorable part of Erin’s Hyderabad journey. While she says the city’s cuisine was even better than she had imagined, she admitted that the bold South Indian spices initially upset her stomach.

Her solution was something many locals smiled at sipping hot chai even during the summer. She also recommends experiencing the famous afternoon tea at Taj Falaknuma Palace, calling it one of Hyderabad’s most unforgettable experiences.

When Hyderabad’s iconic autos became her backdrop

Erin’s love for Hyderabad doesn’t stop at its railway stations or tourists places. She also posed with Hyderabad’s iconic auto-rickshaws, giving them a fashionable twist.

Dressed in a stylish floral outfit with a scarf wrapped around her head, she turned the humble Hyderabadi auto into the backdrop for a stunning photoshoot, effortlessly blending fashion with the city’s everyday charm. Instead of treating these familiar sights as ordinary, Erin romanticises them, showcasing Hyderabad through a fresh, global lens.

Her content is a reminder that the city’s beauty lies not just in its monuments, but also in its streets, public transport and the little moments locals often overlook.

A city she now calls home

Although Erin has travelled through several Indian cities, Hyderabad continues to appear at the centre of her journey. Through her photographs, reflections and heartfelt captions, she has romanticised the city in a way that reminds locals of what makes it so special.

Perhaps Hyderabad’s greatest charm has never been its monuments alone. It is the warmth of its people, the comfort of familiar streets and the feeling that no matter where you come from, the city has room for you.

And sometimes, as Erin’s story beautifully reminds us, home isn’t always where you are born it is the place that quietly chooses your heart.