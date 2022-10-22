Trending Photos: Bipasha Basu with newborn, Ananya Pandey’s BF & more

Mumbai: It’s a busy week for all the Bollywood celebrities as the tinsel town is buzzing with Diwali parties. Stars are leaving no stone unturned to leave fans mesmerised by putting their best stylish foot forward. Apart from Diwali bash glimpses, many celeb photos took over the web for other reasons too. In today’s ‘photos of the day’ segment, we bring you some of the most viral pictures that are surfacing on social media in case you missed keeping up with the news.

Bollywood actors Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur, who is rumoured to be dating, arrived together at Manish Malhotra’s residence to celebrate the Diwali party. They twinned in black and even posed happily for the paparazzi.

Ahead of their baby’s birth, a throwback photo of Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover has been going viral on social media where the parents-to-be could be spotted holding a newborn baby.

Sania Mirza took to her Instagram today to drop a few photos of herself and she looks absolutely gorgeous in them. “Playing dress up on Diwali nights,” she captioned.

Actress Anushka Sharma was seen shooting in Kolkata’s iconic Eden Garden for her upcoming film ‘Chakda Xpress’ in which she will be seen playing cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The pictures of Anushka Sharma from the movie’s shooting have now gone viral on the internet.

Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomes’ reunion effect in Bollywood! Yes, you read that right. Fans are now gaga over Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Karisma Kapoor’s photo at Manish Malhotra’s Diwali bash. The duo posed together for a picture is a rare sight and it was posted by Lolo on her Instagram.

Meanwhile, check out all glimpses of Manish Malhotra’s star-studded Diwali bash.