Trending photos: SRK in Jeddah, Disha Patani with BF, & more

Mumbai: Just like every day, last Sunday was quite happening for tinsel town stars. We came across several pictures of popular celebrities that are going viral on the internet. From Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat’s diamond-studded nameplate to a sneak peek of Priyanka Chopra’s LA home, many photos of our favourite celebrities have been doing rounds on social media.

Shah Rukh Khan, who is currently filming for Dunki in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia was spotted by his fans on Sunday. The actor was seen at Jeddah Waterfront and was papped at a supermarket. Pictures and videos have been shared by the fans on Twitter.

Heavy security at Shah Rukh Khan's shooting location in Jeddah for #Dunki, taking pictures and videos are not allowed as per the current scenario.



The movie is going to be massive, everything looks fresh.

Crowd gathered in Jeddah Water Front Area after they got to know that Shah Rukh Khan is shooting for #Dunki in their city.



Global Superstar for a reason

Actress Rituparna Sengupta recently paid a visit to Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ Los Angeles home where she met her mother, Madhu Chopra and Nick. Taking to Instagram Instagram, she shared some inside pictures of PeeCee”s luxurious home.

SRK’s bungalow recently got its new diamond-studded nameplate and a new entrance door which led the fans to click pictures outside the ‘Don’ actor’s house. Check out the viral photos here.

Actress Disha Patani is currently rumoured to be dating her trainer Alexander Alex Ilic, who is also an aspiring actor-model. The actress’s pictures with Alex have been shared on various social media handles raising curiosity among fans.

Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan are currently in Goa for the International Film Festival of India (IFFI). Both of them shared photos on their respective Instagram handles on Sunday as they turned beach babies.

Rashmika Mandanna is making her fans drool again! The actress shared a fresh set of pictures on Instagram in which she looks ravishing in red. “Let’s slowly start getting back to business now,” Rashmika captioned her pictures.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan celebrated their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan’s birthday, as she turned 11. Genelia D’Souza and Sonali Bendre were also spotted at the party. The videos and photos which give an inside glimpse of the party have now been going viral on the internet.

Some more PRICELESS MOMENTS from Aaru's 11th birthday last night! That kiss Abhi gave to Aish n Aaru seriously melt my heart

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kolhi are currently on a break. The couple is currently enjoying a blissful time in Nainital, Uttarakhand with their one-year-old daughter Tamika. They were all smiles as they clicked with their fans.