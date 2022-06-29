Trending pics: Mahesh Babu meets Bill Gates, Aamir Khan in Hyderabad, Irrfan Khan’s home & more

Mumbai: There isn’t a single day when our celebs don’t treat fans with their photos on social media or step out to give us a glimpse of their stunning outfits. From their outings with friends or just announcing something on social media or just spending the day with their family, tinsel town natives entertain netizens even off-screen. Missed out on all such happenings? Fret not! We have got you covered everything in today’s trending pics segment.

Mahesh Babu has met Microsoft founder Bill Gates in the US. Posting a picture of himself and his wife Namrata with Gates, on his social media, Mahesh wrote, “Had the pleasure of meeting Mr. Bill Gates! One of the greatest visionaries this world has seen and yet the most humble! Truly an inspiration!!”

Mommy-to-be Alia Bhatt is having a fun time with Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra in London. Check out her pictures below.

Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni hosted a fun evening for Aamir Khan. The Laal Singh Chaddha actor enjoyed the delicious dinner and also spent quality time with Charan and Upasana. A photo of the trio in Hyderabad is now doing the rounds on social media.

Sana Khan and her husband Mufti Anas Sayaid are currently in Bengaluru. Taking to Instagram, Sana shared a video of their warm welcome in the city.

Rashmika Mandanna treated her fans and followers as she took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a set of some stunning photos. In the pictures, the diva looks gorgeous in an elegant saree in her new pictures.

Actor Jaideep Ahlawat visited late actor Irrfan Khan’s home on Tuesday and shared a series of pictures from there on his Instagram handle. Sharing the pictures, Jaideep wrote, “Dada, aapne jo paed lagaye they woh fal dene lage hain (Brother, the seeds you planted have now started giving fruits). Thank you so so much ma’am @sikdarsutapa for everything … I felt like I was Home. Will see you soon Bro @babil.i.k Love You.”