Trending pics: Salman-Katrina covered in blood, Sana Khan’s store launch & more

Mumbai: Been excited for the entertainment scoop of the day, but missed it out? Worry not! We have got you covered in today’s trending pics segment. Check out viral celebrity photos that are making headlines today. Scroll down and see.

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are currently in Delhi for the shooting of their upcoming film Tiger 3. Several pictures and videos from the shoot location have been doing rounds on internet. In a few photos, both the actors look bruised and covered with blood and pics appears to be from the aftermath of an action or fight sequence.

Former actress Sana Khan on Thursday launched a new store ‘Haya By Sana Khan’ along with her husband Anas Sayaid in Surat. Taking to Instagram, Sana shared a few glimpses of the store opening.

Gehraiyaan stars Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday took a dive in the deep water for their latest photoshoot. While Deepika posed perfectly in an orange monokini, Ananya sunned in a tie-up bikini.

In December, comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa announced that they are expecting their first child. While can’t wait for the Jr Limbachiyaa to arrive soon, a few pictures of Bharti holding a newborn have been doing rounds on internet. Wondering if the baby has already arrived? No, it’s not true. It is an old photo that surfacing online in which Bharti and Harsh are holding a ‘toy baby’ in their arms while hosting one of the reality shows.

Superstar Hrithik Roshan on Thursday shared a photo of him donating blood. The ‘Vikram Vedha’ star actor informed on his social media that his blood group is of a rare type, and hospitals often fall short of it which is why he decided to donate. “I was told that my blood group B-negative is a rare type. Hospitals often fall short of it. Pledging to be an insignificant part of the very significant blood banks. Thank you @kokilabenhospital for allowing me to contribute,” he captioned the post.

Gehraiyaan actress Deepika Padukone shared a gratitude note of on Instagram for the love that she is receiving for her movie. She wrote, “The response to Gehraiyaan has been dizzying, to say the least. “Alisha” has been my most visceral, indelible and delicious experience as an artist. While I am ecstatic and overwhelmed, I am also truly grateful and humbled.”

Actress Urfi Javed, who is known for her bizarre fashion choices, did not just experiment with her clothes this time but also painted her body with pink and white flowers. Check out her viral photos below.