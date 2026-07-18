Tribal woman attacked by forest official in Bhadradri Kothagudem

Hyderabad: A group of tribal women were purportedly attacked by forest officials in Bhadradri Kothagudem district on Friday, July 17, according to a video of the incident that circulated on social media, though police said the visuals did not capture the full sequence of events.

The incident occurred around 11.30 am at Manubotlagudem village in Aswapuram mandal under Pinapaka constituency, police said.

In the video, an official is seen scuffling with a woman, who falls to the ground as he tries to fend her off, while another woman is seen brandishing a tree branch, apparently to drive the officials away.

An Aswapuram Police official told Siasat.com that the video did not show the complete picture, claiming the women had attacked forest personnel with a sickle.

“The tribals don’t want forest officials on their land. Such attacks on forest officials are common,” the official said.

No case has been registered in connection with the incident so far, police said.