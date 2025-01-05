Forest officials attacked in Telangana’s Adilabad, police denies reports

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed in Keshavapatnam village of Telangana’s Adilabad district after villagers allegedly attacked forest officials and vandalised one of their vehicles on Sunday, January 5. They seized teakwood logs worth Rs 5 lakh.

In the assault, one forest officer was reportedly injured. Upon being alerted about the violence, police rushed to Keshavapatnam village and diffused the tension.

Also Read Telangana: Man held for raping minor in Adilabad

Following the incident, a heavy police force has been deployed in the Keshavapatnam village in Adilabad.

Adilabad SP denies attack on forest officials

Speaking to Siasat.com, Adilabad superintendent of police (SP) Gaush Alam denied reports of officials being attacked. “The Echoda police and forest officials conducted a joint search operation at the Keshavpatnam village after receiving information about a smuggler. Initially, the villagers protested. But we carried out the search operation and the timber logs were seized.”

The SP further added villagers had attacked a government vehicle to register their protest.