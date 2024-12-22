Telangana: Man held for raping minor in Adilabad

Hyderabad: A man was taken into custody by the Adilabad police on Saturday, December 21, after the accused allegedly kidnapped and raped a minor girl.

The incident occurred in Gudihatnoor mandal of Adilabad, Telangana. Tension prevailed in SC Colony where some people attacked the house of the accused alleging that he raped a minor girl by luring her. They also attacked the accused who sustained severe injuries.

The angry mob then set fire to the accused’s house which was doused later. Following the commotion, police personnel were deployed in Gudihatnoor.

Also Read Gulf worker from Nirmal sustains head injuries in Dubai while on duty

The police reached the spot and tried to control the situation. Family members and relatives of the victim attacked the police vehicle when they tried to shift the injured accused to hospital.

As the protesters attacked the police vehicle, a few police officials suffered injuries and were undergoing treatment at RIMS, Adilabad.

Adilabad DSP Jeevan Reddy visited the spot and supervised the situation.