Gulf worker from Nirmal sustains head injuries in Dubai while on duty

Hyderabad: Shaikh Raheemuddin (49), a native of Muktapur village of Nirmal rural mandal, had received serious head injuries after falling from the second floor of an under-construction building in Dubai two months ago, has been flown back and admitted at Nirmal Area Hospital a week ago.

For Raheemuddin, this wasn’t the first time going to Gulf nations to work. He had worked in Saudi Arabia and Kuwait for a few years, and had returned home. Due to amounting debt, he went to Dubai for work.

Also Read Telangana to establish Gulf Welfare Board, 5 lakh insurance

His employer in Dubai, after treating the worker’s health condition as a long-term illness, has sent him back home so that he could receive treatment in the presence of his family members, by arranging for his travel back home.

Pravasi Mitra Labour Union president Swadesh Pirikipandla and convener Mujige Shankar paid a visit to Raheemuddin at the hospital and took stock of his health condition.