Telangana to establish Gulf Welfare Board, 5 lakh insurance

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy announced that the Telangana government is planning to establish a Gulf Welfare Board to address the concerns and needs of workers employed in Gulf countries. The initiative aims to provide better support and assistance to this community.

Speaking at the Praja Palana, Praja Vijayotsavalu event, Revanth Reddy highlighted the government’s ongoing welfare measures, including an insurance scheme offering Rs.5 lakh to the families of Gulf workers who lose their lives in accidents.

Reddy contrasted his government’s achievements with the previous administration led by the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) under K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR).

“Our government has accomplished more in 10 months than the BRS did in 10 years,” the Chief Minister asserted, adding that the BRS failed to win any seats in the last Lok Sabha elections.

Reddy highlighted the Congress government’s swift achievements, including job creation and support for farmers, while accusing the BRS of spreading misinformation and obstructing developmental projects. He challenged KCR and his party to a discussion in the assembly, emphasizing transparency in governance.

The Chief Minister concluded by urging KCR to attend the assembly and engage in a public discussion on these pressing issues, emphasizing accountability and transparency.