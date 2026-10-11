Trinamool Congress alleges attack on MLA in South 24 Parganas

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Bibhas Sardar after being attacked
Bibhas Sardar after being attacked

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress MLA from Baruipur Purba assembly seat Bibhas Sardar was allegedly attacked by BJP workers while returning home from Jaynagar after attending a party programme on Saturday night, the TMC claimed.

The party alleged that the attackers threatened Sardar, with one of them purportedly telling him, “You have become such a big devotee of Mamata and support her! We will ensure that you are sent to the crematorium.”

The party said TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee spoke to Sardar over the phone after the alleged attack, asked about his health, and assured him of all necessary assistance.

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The BJP did not immediately respond to the allegations or provide official confirmation.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published:

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