Tripura: 12 people injured as Congress alleges attack on Bharat Jodo Yatra by BJP

Agartala: At least 12 people, including three police personnel, were injured as the Congress’s state-level Bharat Jodo Yatra was attacked at two places in Tripura on Friday, police said.

Hundreds of Congress workers were marching to Santir Bazar market in South Tripura district around 3.30 pm when stones were hurled at them. The Congress alleged that supporters of the ruling BJP were behind the attack.

“Suddenly, a group of youths started pelting stones at the rally, leaving several injured, including three police constables. It led to a war-like situation,” the officer-in-charge of Santir Bazar police station Anupam Das told PTI.

“As the situation was going out of control, police charged batons to disperse the youths, during which some people might be injured,” he said.

Six-seven Congress supporters were injured in the attack but the number is likely to rise, he added.

Later, agitated BJP supporters protested outside the police station over the lathi charge on its supporters.

Congress leader Asish Saha claimed that 15 party workers were injured in the attack.

Another leg of the programme was attacked at Amatali in West Tripura district, Superintendent of Police (SP), West Tripura, Sankar Das said.

“No FIR has been lodged regarding the incident till now but the police will start a suo motu investigation into the incident. The situation is now under control,” he said.

As a part of the national-level Bharat Jodo Yatra, being led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, different state units of the party are organising similar marches. The Tripura state Congress has organised such yatras in all sub-divisions.

Chief Minister Manik Saha said police have been given a free hand to take action against those indulging in violence.

“In democracy, there is no room for violence. Those who are indulging in violence should know that violence brings nothing. We have seen unleashing of political violence over 25 years. It is very difficult to get rid of such old practice overnight,” he said.

Criticising the attacks, Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman sought police action as per the law.

“Some day we will meet police officers in the garb of submitting deputations and force them to wear bangles as they remain mute spectators over the attacks on the opposition,” he said.