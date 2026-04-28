Mumbai: While Karan Johar has been busy taking playful digs at his own “nepo squad,” the industry just handed him a far less funny twist. Because right in the middle of Dharma Productions desperately needing a clean, box office win, his own Varun Dhawan has gone rogue, and not quietly.

Varun’s upcoming film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, directed by his father David Dhawan, is officially clashing with Dharma’s Chand Mera Dil, starring Ananya Panday and Lakshya. Both films are lined up for a May 22, 2026 release, setting up a direct box office face off.

On paper, it’s just another clash. In reality, it hits differently. This isn’t just any actor going up against Dharma. This is Varun, the same actor Karan launched and backed since Student of the Year. A full blown “Dharma kid” choosing competition over loyalty, exactly when the banner needs a win, raises eyebrows.

And while there’s no public fallout, industry chatter suggests Karan isn’t exactly thrilled. He’s playing it cool, but the timing clearly stings. Because let’s be honest, clashes are rarely accidental, and this one feels loaded. What makes it spicier is the irony. Karan joking about nepotism on one side, and his own camp quietly drifting on the other.

Now all eyes are on May 22. Because if Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai outperforms Chand Mera Dil, this won’t just be a clash, it’ll be a statement.

While Varun Dhawan might be stirring the pot with this clash, his lineup makes one thing clear, he’s far from slowing down. With Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, Border 2 and the much anticipated Bhediya 2, Varun is setting himself up for a strong comeback phase at the box office.

On the other side, Karan Johar isn’t sitting idle either. The filmmaker is now revisiting one of his most polarising films, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, which he has confirmed is being adapted into a long-form series, giving the story a second life in the OTT space.

And maybe, once this box office dust settles, we might just see Varun walk back into Dharma’s world again.