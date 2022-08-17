TRS’ Krishank targets Bandi Sanjay after Centre decides to shift Rohingyas to flats

Hyderabad: TRS social media convenor Krishank Manne on Wednesday targeted Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar after the central government decided to shift Rohingya refugees to EWS flats.

Reacting to the central government’s decision, Krishank wrote, “union minister Hardeep Puri says Rohingyas will be given flats, basic amenities, ID cards and protection” whereas, “BJP state president campaigns surgical strike on Rohingyas”.

In another tweet, mentioned statements of both union minister and BJP chief, he wrote, “No one can lie, fool people like BJP”.

Union govt decides to shift Rohingya refugees to EWS flats

Recently, the union government has decided to shift Rohingya refugees to Economic Weaker Section (EWS) flats in New Delhi.

Around 1,100 Rohingyas staying in tents will be shifted into flats equipped with basic facilities and round-the-clock security.

The decision has been taken after a high-level meeting over the accommodation of Rohingya in the national capital was held. The meeting was chaired by the Chief Secretary of Delhi and was attended by senior officials of the Delhi government, Delhi Police and Ministry of Home Affairs.

In the meeting, Delhi Police were instructed to provide security to the premises where these flats are located and the Social Welfare department of the Delhi Government had been ordered to ensure basic facilities like a fan, three times meals, landline phone, television and recreational facilities in the new campus.

Rohingya Muslims

Rohingya Muslims are described by the United Nations as the most persecuted minority in the world.

They fled their homes in 2017 to escape an alleged crackdown by Myanmar’s military.

To escape discrimination and violence in Myanmar, minority Rohingya Muslims have for decades fled from the Buddhist-majority country to neighbouring Bangladesh and other countries, including India.

