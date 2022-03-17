TRS MLC Kavitha exhorts youth to prepare for Govt jobs

Hyderabad: TRS MLC & former MP Kalvakuntla Kavitha today appealed to the young Govt Job Aspirants to focus on studies and not to fall into Opposition trap. The State government has recently announced 80,000 jobs, she added.

Kavitha thanked the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for announcing that 7,305 field assistants would be taken back into service. She also thanked the Chief Minister KCR on behalf of 3,978 employees of SERP and 378 MEMPA employees, who will now get salaries at par with government employees after the announcement.

The former MP also congratulated the 54,201 workers engaged with the mid-day meal scheme, the honorarium of which will be increased from the present Rs 1,000 per month to Rs 3,000 per month after the announcement. She also appealed to the youth and their families to use natural organic colors and be protective towards the environment