Trudeau gets donations from gurdwaras ‘controlled’ by Khalistani’s: Congress

New Delhi: Congress MP Ravneet Singh Bittu on Thursday accused Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his party of giving shelter to India’s most wanted terrorists and gangsters in Canada.

The Lok Sabha MP claimed that hundreds of gurdwaras were under the control of slain Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar and banned ‘Sikhs for Justice’ leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, from where every week millions of pounds are donated to Trudeau, his ministers and his party. “This is the reason the Canadian Prime Minister is giving statements in favour of people like Pannun and Nijjar.”

Also Read Allegations against Indian agents credible: Canada PM Trudeau

Strongly criticizing the statement of the Canadian Prime Minister, the Congress MP also claimed that drugs are being sent from Canada to Punjab.

Of the list of top 10 terrorists and gangsters of India from Punjab, eight are currently residing in Canada, Bittu said.

He added that Khalistani terrorist Pannun has threatened that he will not allow Hindus to live in Canada.

Bittu claimed that the right-hand man of the person who had murdered his grandfather was Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who went from Punjab to Canada and took shelter there.

The Congress MP has urged the “99.5 per cent” of peace-loving Indians (“the remaining 0.5 per cent are pro-Khalistan”) living in Canada to put pressure on the Canadian government so that relations between the two countries do not sour and people do not suffer due to it.

While Bittu was mentioning about the Canadian Prime Minister’s plane breaking down in Delhi, Bhartrihari Mahtab, sitting on the Chairman’s chair, said that Trudeau had visited New Delhi in 2018 after his plane had also broken down.

Mahtab further said that this time a plane was also offered by the Indian government to take him.

The Congress MP said that all the gangsters residing in Canada are carrying out killings and murders in Punjab.