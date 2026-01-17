Trump repeats claim of stopping India-Pakistan conflict

New York/Washington: US President Donald Trump has again claimed that he stopped the fighting between India and Pakistan and saved millions of lives, describing it as an “honour”.

Addressing an event in Florida on Friday, Trump claimed the US had brokered multiple peace deals in less than a year and Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has credited him with saving at least 10 million lives by stopping the Indo-Pak conflict.

“In less than a year, we made eight peace deals and ended the war in Gaza. We have peace in the Middle East. Nobody thought that was going to be possible,” he said.

Trump also asserted that Washington helped defuse tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbours, India and Pakistan.

“We stopped India and Pakistan from fighting, two nuclear nations… The Pakistani Prime Minister said ‘Donald Trump saved at least 10 million people’. And it was amazing, and it’s an honour,” he said.

Trump has repeatedly asserted that he played a role in halting tensions between India and Pakistan last year.

He has made the claim around 80 times since May 10 last year, when he announced on social media that the two countries had agreed to a “full and immediate” ceasefire after a “long night” of talks allegedly mediated by Washington.

India has consistently rejected any third-party intervention in its dealings with Pakistan.

Trump has also said on several occasions that Sharif, who visited the White House last year, credited him with saving millions of lives by stopping the conflict between India and Pakistan.