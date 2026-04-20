Trump says Iran ‘must never have nuclear weapon’, dismisses critics as ‘fake’

US President Donald Trump has reiterated his hardline stance on Iran, declaring that Tehran “can never have a nuclear weapon” while dismissing media reports and opinion polls as “fake” and “rigged”.

In a post on Truth Social on Monday, April 20, Trump insisted he was not influenced by Israel in escalating the conflict, instead citing long-held views on Iran’s nuclear ambitions. He also claimed the US holds a strong negotiating position and signalled confidence that outcomes in Iran could be “amazing” if leadership changes occur.

Trump post on Iran nuclear warning and criticism of media

The comments come amid a fragile ceasefire and stalled negotiations, with Washington maintaining pressure through a naval blockade and demands that Iran abandon its nuclear programme.

US blockade forces vessels to turn back

In post on X, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said that since the commencement of the blockade on ships entering or exiting Iranian ports and coastal areas, US forces have directed 27 vessels to turn around or return to an Iranian port.

Since the commencement of the blockade against ships entering or exiting Iranian ports and coastal areas, U.S. forces have directed 27 vessels to turn around or return to an Iranian port. pic.twitter.com/G8dl96wN4H — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) April 20, 2026

The statement underscores the scale of enforcement measures being implemented as part of Washington’s pressure campaign during the ongoing conflict.

Xi urges open Strait of Hormuz

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday called for the opening of the Strait of Hormuz for normal passage of ships, as Beijing described it as an “international waterway” amid assertions by Iran that it has an inalienable right over it, PTI reported.

“The Strait of Hormuz should maintain normal passage, as this serves the common interests of regional countries and the international community,” Xi told Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during a phone call.

Iran President warns of deep mistrust, rejects US pressure

In a post on X, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian stressed that “honouring commitments” is key to meaningful dialogue, while warning that deep mistrust towards the United States persists.

He criticised what he described as “contradictory” and “unconstructive” signals from American officials, saying they convey a demand for Iran’s surrender — something he asserted Iranians would resist.

Pezeshkian has also accused Washington of “bullying” in diplomatic efforts and indicated reluctance to join further talks, highlighting widening gaps between the two sides.