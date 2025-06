Washington: President Donald Trump says an Israeli attack on Iran over Tehran’s nuclear program is not imminent but “could very well happen.”

“I don’t want to say imminent, but it looks like it’s something that could very well happen,” Trump told reporters at the White House on Thursday.

Trump added that he remains concerned a “massive conflict” could occur in the Middle East if Iran does not negotiate a deal, but that he continues to urge Tehran to make a deal.