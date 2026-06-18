Trump says ‘nobody’ attacked Iran girls’ school ‘on purpose’

The February 28 strike on a girls’ school in Minab left more than 175 people dead.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: |   Updated:
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The destroyed Shajarehâ'ye Tayyibe Primary School in Minab, Iran, after a US-Israel strike. Photo: Anadolu Agency

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday, June 17, that no one intentionally targeted a girls’ school in Iran during the opening day of the conflict in February, as a Pentagon investigation into the incident continues.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Evian-les-Bains, France, Trump was asked whether anyone in his administration would face consequences over the strike.surrounding the strike.

Trump described the question as unusual given the time that had passed since the incident and said the matter remained under investigation.

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“It’s under investigation,” he said. “Nobody did that on purpose.”

The US president also questioned the focus on the incident, referring to casualties caused during the conflict.

“What about the thousands of soldiers they blew up when they opened their car door? Or what about the thousands of people who were killed by Iran?” Trump said. “Mistakes are made. War is nasty.”

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The strike hit Shajareh Tayyebeh Elementary School in Minab, southern Iran, on February 28. Iranian authorities said more than 175 people were killed, including pupils, teachers and school employees.

Pentagon probe ongoing

Trump said further details would be available once the investigation is completed and referred questions to US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, whose department is overseeing the review.

The US president had previously suggested that Iran may have been behind the attack but later said he would wait for the outcome of the investigation before drawing conclusions.

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Media reports citing US officials said an initial military review indicated that American forces were likely responsible for the strike. The Pentagon has since expanded the inquiry but has not released any official findings.

Iranian government spokeswoman Fatemeh Mohajerani said the victims included 168 students and 14 members of staff.

Iran rejects Trump’s remarks

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi dismissed suggestions that the strike was accidental, describing it as a “war crime” and a “deliberate attack”.

Addressing the UN Human Rights Council, Araghchi said the deaths of students and teachers amounted to a “crime against humanity”.

The incident drew international attention and prompted calls from human rights organisations and several governments for a transparent investigation into the deaths of civilians at the school.

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Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: |   Updated:

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Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima, a digital journalist with Siasat.com, has a master's degree in business administration and is a graduate in mass communication and journalism. Sakina covers topics from the Middle East,… More »
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