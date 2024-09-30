Truth behind Gaurav Taneja and Ritu Rathee’s divorce talks

Mumbai: Gaurav Taneja, widely known as ‘Flying Beast,’ is a beloved YouTuber known for his family and fitness content. Recently, rumors about his marriage to Ritu Rathee have caused quite a stir. Speculations that the couple, who are parents to two daughters, Kiara and Pihu, might be separating have spread like wildfire. Gaurav and Ritu, admired for their strong bond, finally spoke up to set the record straight.

Where Did the Rumors Start?

The rumors began after a video of Ritu discussing personal struggles surfaced online. In the video, she talked about infidelity and concerns about her daughters, asking, “Should I fight for my daughters’ rights because of the lies and disrespect from my husband?” This led many to believe that Gaurav and Ritu were facing a serious rough patch, even sparking talks of separation.

To address these rumors, Ritu posted a heartfelt video on Instagram titled “Reality.” In the video, she confirmed that the viral clip did feature her, and she was indeed seeking spiritual advice. However, Ritu made it clear that this does not mean her marriage is over. She asked people to stop assuming the worst and not label Gaurav as a “cheater.” She explained that while they are facing challenges, it’s a private matter they are working through as a family.

Before Ritu’s Instagram post, Gaurav had shared a cryptic message online, which further fueled the speculation. While he didn’t directly address the situation, it was clear that he wanted people to respect their privacy during this tough time.

Who is Gaurav Taneja?

Gaurav Taneja, before becoming a popular YouTuber, was a pilot who made headlines after being suspended from AirAsia for raising safety concerns. He now runs three successful YouTube channels: Flying Beast, Fit Muscle TV, and Rasbhari Ke Papa, and is admired for balancing his career and family life.