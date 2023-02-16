TS EAMCET 2023: 45 percent inter marks rule likely to return

Hyderabad: As TS EAMCET 2023 approaches, speculations arise that the 45 percent intermediate marks rule will make a comeback in the admission process. Two years ago, it was mandatory for engineering college applicants to secure at least 45 percent in inter exams, with a cut-off percentage of 40 percent for reserved categories. However, due to the COVID pandemic, the percentage criterion was not applied for the past two years, and the TS EAMCET ranking was solely based on the entrance test scores.

With inter exams set to be held in the full syllabus and in-person, it is likely that the 45 percent inter marks rule will be reinstated in TS EAMCET 2023. Nonetheless, there is no indication that inter marks will be given weightage in the entrance test ranking.

TS EAMCET 2023

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) will administer the TS EAMCET 2023 for the engineering stream from May 7 to 11, and for AM stream from May 12 to 14.

Normally, the ranking is computed based on the entrance and inter exam scores, with 75% weightage given to the former and 25% to the latter. However, for the academic years 2021-2022 and 2022-23, the ranking system was changed, and only the TS EAMCET scores were considered for awarding ranks.

Inter exams in 100 percent syllabus

This year, the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is going to conduct inter I and II year exam 2023 based on 100 percent syllabus. Apart from it, the question papers will be in the old pattern.

During the pandemic, the board has not only reduced the syllabus to 70 percent but also provided 50 percent choice in the question papers. The relaxation continued for two academic years.

Now as the situation in the state and country has returned to normal and in-person classes are being conducted in the intermediate colleges in Hyderabad and other districts of the state, the board has decided to introduce an old pattern for the question papers.