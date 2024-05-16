TS PECET 2024 application deadline extended

Hyderabad: Registrations for the online application for Physical Education Common Entrance Test (TS PECET 2024) have been extended till May 25.

TS PECET convener Rajesh Kumar stated in a press release, “The interested candidates are advised to apply for admission to B.PEd. and D.PEd. as early as possible and there is no further extension without a late fee.”

The candidates for B.PEd. and D.PEd. courses must have qualified for admission. Individuals who have taken the Inter II Year Examination, finished their intermediate studies, are in their last semester of a degree program, or have finished the degree can apply.

The exam is scheduled for June 10 to 13, 2024. The Physical and Skill Test will commence on June 10 at Satavahana University, Karimnagar.

How to apply for TS PECET exam?