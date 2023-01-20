TSLPRB to reconsider pregnant women, new mothers for police job

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has given a one-time opportunity to pregnant women or those have recently given birth to appear in the Final Written Examination for police recruitment undertaken by Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board Recruitment (TSLPRB).

The move came in response to the writ petition filed by women candidates who missed out on giving the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) owing to their critical pregnancy term.

The HC has directed the appealing candidates to submit a written agreement that they would participate in PET within one month from the date of release of the final written examination result (if they qualify) on or before January 31.

Also Read Telangana HC orders govt to consider transgender persons for police recruitment

The candidates who are pregnant or have just delivered a baby have to fill in and submit details of their pregnancy term in the inward section of the Director General of Police, Lakdi-ka-pul, Hyderabad on or before January 31.

In addition to this, the candidates have also been asked to submit bonafide medical certificates along with a medical certificate of the gestation period (for candidates who are pregnant) and a certificate of giving birth to a child (for candidates of postpartum) from their concerned hospitals.

It has to be noted that this opportunity is applicable only to the candidates who have qualified in the Preliminary Written Test(s) and submitted applications online.

Candidates who do not submit representations along with an undertaking by January 31 will be presumed to be not interested in availing of this opportunity and will not be allowed

the aforementioned relief.