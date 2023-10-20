TSPSC aspirant suicide: Boyfriend arrested in Mumbai for abetment

Hyderabad: The tragic incident of Pravalika’s suicide sent shockwaves through the community and led to protests by fellow students and politicians who were deeply saddened by her death took a new turn as the police arrested her boyfriend for abetment to suicide.

Pravalika was actively preparing for the Telangana Public Service Commission (TSPSC) group examinations and resided in a private hostel in the Brindavan area. The local police initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding her suicide, which turned out to be a failed love affair.

During their inquiry, the police discovered that Pravalika was allegedly in love with a young man named Shivaram Rathod and the two were planning to get married.

However, the situation took a drastic turn when Shivaram Rathod broke off their relationship and became engaged to another woman. Heartbroken and devastated by this betrayal, Pravalika decided to end her life in her hostel room.

Evidence, including WhatsApp chat messages and a suicide note, strongly suggested that her boyfriend’s actions had played a significant role in her tragic decision.

As a result, the police decided to amend the charges from CrPC section 174 to IPC sections 147, 420 (cheating) and 306 (suicide abetment) and implicated Shivaram Rathod in the case, accusing him of abetment to suicide and cheating.

In the aftermath of Pravalika’s suicide, there were protests and outrage in the Chikkadpally area. Tensions escalated, and the situation prompted the suspension of Chikkadpally Inspector P Naresh by the Commissioner of Police for failing to maintain order during this period of unrest.

While the investigation continues, student organizations and opposition parties have raised concerns about the state’s repeated postponement of public service examinations. They argue that these delays have taken a significant toll on the mental health of students like Pravalika.

The police eventually tracked down Shivaram Rathod in Mumbai, where he was taken into custody and later transferred to Hyderabad to face the charges against him.