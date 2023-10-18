TSPSC aspirant suicide: KTR assures job for Pravallika’s brother

Hyderabad: Promising to support Pravallika’s family, BRS working president KTR on Wednesday, October 18 assured a government job for her younger brother Pranay.

“Don’t fall into the trap of petty politics of the opposition! We will give due justice to Pravalika’s family. We will support in all ways,” said the BRS minister.

Speaking at a public gathering in Karimnagar, KTR further said that he will revamp the TSPSC board, adding that a job calendar will be released every year and vacancies will be filled accordingly.

Marri Pravallika, 23, a TSPSC aspirant, died by suicide on October 13, in her hostel room, allegedly over the delay in the TSPSC. However, the family and the police have denied all claims and stated that issues with her boyfriend had led to the young woman ending her life.

Cops on lookout for Shivaram

Chikkadpally police are currently on the lookout for Shivaram Rathore, the boyfriend of Pravallika after her kin accused him of ‘cheating’ the victim in a love relationship.

Initially, a case under section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Code was registered. However, after confirming that the girl resorted to extreme steps due to her boyfriend’s cheating, a fresh case under sections 417 (punishment for cheating), 420 (cheating) and 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code were invoked.

“The family is currently staying in Warangal and has not been shifted to Hyderabad,” the head constable of Chaikkadpalli PS told Siasat.com rubbishing claims that the BRS has moved the family to the city ahead of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s election campaign in Warangal, to prevent politicizing of the issue.

This incident created a sensation across the state with leaders of opposition political parties holding the ruling BRS responsible for the death, alleging that the girl died as the TSPSC Group II exam for which she was preparing herself was postponed by the state government repeatedly amid paper leaks and upcoming polls.

Don’t drag us into politics, says kin

On Tuesday, October 17, two videos of Pravallika’s mother Vijaya and brother Pranay went viral on social media.

The mother of the victim in the video is heard saying, “Pravallika was a hardworking student. She hanged herself in her hostel room in Hyderabad unable to bear the harassment from Shivaram.”

Vijaya further said that Pravalika and her son Pranay had been staying in separate hostels in Hyderabad for two years preparing for competitive exams.

Demanding stringent punishment for Shivaram, Pranay said that his sister was introduced to Shivaram by her friend. “We stayed in separate hostels in the same locality in Hyderabad and used to meet three times a week. My sister suffered a lot because of Shivaram, who forced her to speak to him in front of other hostelmates. Shivaram would call Pravalika from unknown numbers.”

“Additionally, she suffered silently as she was scared to inform me or our parents about Shivaram’s harassment. With no option, my sister ended her life by hanging herself in the hostel room,” said Pranay.