Student ended life over failed romance, not due to TSPSC exam: Hyderabad police

Marri Pravallika, 23, who was staying in Brindavan Girls Hostel in Ashok Nagar, committed suicide on Friday night.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 14th October 2023 8:06 pm IST
Student ended life over failed romance, not due to TSPSC exam: Hyderabad police
Hyderabad police officials explaining the case.

Hyderabad: The female student, who committed suicide in a city hostel due to betrayal by her boyfriend and it was not linked to the postponement of any exam by the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC), police said on Saturday.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

The suicide triggered a massive protest last night in the Ashok Nagar area in Hyderabad.

Marri Pravallika, 23, who was staying in Brindavan Girls Hostel in Ashok Nagar, committed suicide on Friday night ago in the hostel. The students staged a protest against the government, alleging that the delay in conducting the public service exam forced the girl to commit suicide.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
TSPSC aspirant suicide: Hyderabad cops probe ‘strained relationship’ angle

Soon, the matter took a political turn with BJP and Congress leaders pitching into the protest. The protest also turned violent as students pelted stones at the police.

However, in its probe, police came to know that Pravallika was in love with Shivaram Rathod, who promised to marry her, but got engaged to another girl. She had shared her agony with her friends about the development over WhatsApp chats and then committed suicide, police said.

“The WhatsApp chats clearly established her cause of suicide. But, the political leaders from BJP and Congress have given different colour to the development with their manipulative speeches. The suicide note, the private chats, photos reveal the cause of her committing suicide,” a police official said.

(This story is edited by Siasat newsdesk)

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 14th October 2023 8:06 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button