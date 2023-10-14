TSPSC aspirant suicide: Hyderabad cops probe ‘strained relationship’ angle

However, a suicide note purportedly written by Pravallika that was found in her room didn’t make a mention of it.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 14th October 2023 3:45 pm IST
Gurugram man ‘commits suicide’on Instagram Live
Representative Image

Hyderabad: The student suicide case of Ashoknagar took a new angle after the police found the girl ended her life after her relationship with her boyfriend had gone sour.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

Pravallika aged 23 had ended her life at the Brindavan Hostel Ashoknagar on Friday night. The roommates noticed it and alerted the other hostel inmates, who gathered at the spot and started a big protest around 11 pm. Only after the police lathi-charged, the protestors dispersed from there.

A native of Warangal, Pravallika was staying at Brindavan hostel in Ashoknagar.

MS Education Academy

Students groups have alleged that Pravallika, who was preparing for Group-II exams conducted by the TSPSC, ended her life distressed at the examination being cancelled multiple times.

However, a suicide note purportedly written by Pravallika that was found in her room didn’t make a mention of it.

Also Read
‘Murder’, says Rahul on TSPSC aspirant’s suicide in Hyderabad, slams BRS

The note recovered by the police had the youngster apologizing to her mother and expressing regrets about not being able to do anything for them.

Though there was no mention of the recruitment examinations, some student groups and political parties alleged that Pravallika took the extreme step frustrated at the cancellation of the TSPSC exam.

Police officials who are investigating the case said the suicide could have been the result of a relationship gone sour.

“During the investigation, we came to know that she was cheated on by her boyfriend who duped her and committed to marry another woman. The victim and her male friend were in a relationship for five years and she planned to get married to him,” P Yadagiri, ACP Chikkadpally said.

The police took Pravallika’s boyfriend into custody and questioned him. The opposition parties are planning to demand a CBI enquiry into the suicide alleging the government is diluting the issue.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 14th October 2023 3:45 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

News Desk writes, edits or releases news, breaking news or important bulletins across a range of topics. Working round the clock, to bring latest news in local, national, international, politics, business, education, entertainment.
Back to top button