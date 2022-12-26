TSRTC launches ‘Singareni Darshan’ package tour

Hyderabad: The TSRTC (Telangana State Road Transport Corporation) under Telangana Tourism has introduced Singareni Darshan, a package tour to Singareni coal reserves to witness mining at the Singareni reserves.

Stretched across 350 km of the Pranahita-Godavari valley of Telangana, the tour would cover the GDK 7LEP (Godavarikhani -7 Life Extension Project), RG OC (Expansion Mine), STPP (Sodium tripolyphosphate) and Mines Rescue Station.

Also Read Telangana Tourism eyes 20 pc increase in foreign, 30 pc domestic tourist arrivals

The package, priced at Rs 1,600 per person, will include an underground mine view, an open-cast mine view, a view of the Jaipur power plant and a rescue station.

(Photo: Twitter)

Vegetarian lunches are also included in the package and the pickup points for the tour have been set at MG Bus Station and Jubilee Bus Station.

Contact 040-69440000/040-23450033 or visit the website for more details.