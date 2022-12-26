TSRTC launches ‘Singareni Darshan’ package tour

Hyderabad: The TSRTC (Telangana State Road Transport Corporation) under Telangana Tourism has introduced Singareni Darshan, a package tour to Singareni coal reserves to witness mining at the Singareni reserves.
Stretched across 350 km of the Pranahita-Godavari valley of Telangana, the tour would cover the GDK 7LEP (Godavarikhani -7 Life Extension Project), RG OC (Expansion Mine), STPP (Sodium tripolyphosphate) and Mines Rescue Station.
The package, priced at Rs 1,600 per person, will include an underground mine view, an open-cast mine view, a view of the Jaipur power plant and a rescue station.
Vegetarian lunches are also included in the package and the pickup points for the tour have been set at MG Bus Station and Jubilee Bus Station.
Contact 040-69440000/040-23450033 or visit the website for more details.