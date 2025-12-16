TTD board approves Rs 14 cr temple in Mumbai, Rs 48 cr grant to heart centre

Amaravati: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Trust Board has announced a series of decisions aimed at expanding the institution’s reach, enhancing devotee amenities, and upgrading key welfare and health facilities.

Presided by TTD chairman BR Naidu, the board decided to cultivate temple trees required for sacred flagpoles (dwajasthambams) and chariots in TTD temple, on a 100-acre land parcel in Palamaneru.

“Approval was given for an additional grant of Rs 48 crore to provide state-of-the-art facilities at Sri Padmavathi Children’s Heart Centre in Tirupati. Approval towards the construction of Srivari temple at Bandra area of Mumbai at an outlay of Rs 14.4 crores,” said an official press release from the temple body, detailing its board’s decisions.

Also Read Jagan calls campaign against medical college ‘privatisation’ historic verdict

Likewise, the board resolved to enhance 31 TTD education institutions with digital classrooms, surveillance cameras, computers, software, and staff, based on a report submitted by the sub-committee of the TTD Board Education Department.

The TTD board approved the appointment of an architect to plan an integrated township on a 20-acre area in Tirupati for the convenience of devotees.

Besides, the board decided to bring in a new comprehensive policy on cottage donation.

A decision was taken to increase Sri Padmavathi Women’s Degree College’s hostel seats by 270 in Tirupati to the existing 2,100 hostel seats, said the press release.

The TTD board has approved a proposal to the state government to create 18 new posts of Potu Supervisors (Pachaka) in Srivari Potu (temple kitchen).

The board also approved the preservation of ancient structures in Tirumala by setting up a special department and appointing experienced officers.

Further, it decided to hike salaries of 62 priests, paricharakas, potu workers and prasadam distributors working in TTD-affiliated temples, among other decisions.

TTD is the official custodian of Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirupati, considered the richest Hindu shrine in the world.