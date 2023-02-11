Turkiye consulate thanks Hyderabad; Embassy seeks financial aid for victims

Hyderabad: The Consulate General of Turkiya has profusely thanked Hyderabad for the generous relief it has gathered and sent for the earthquake-affected people.

In a statement that the consulate general has issued to the media it said, “All our warehouses are full of in-kind aids. Thank you Hyderabad. Alhamdulillah…”

The consulate general has requested the people of Hyderabad to now focus on cash donations instead of sending additional items.

In the meantime, Zahid Ali Khan, Editor Siasat Daily, and philanthropist Iftekhar Hussain have jointly appealed for donations for the earthquake-affected people in Turikiye. “Hyderabad has a tradition of contributing generously to the well-being of the people affected by natural and man-made tragedies. Once again Hyderabad should rise to help the earthquake-hit people in Turikiye. Please deposit your donations to the address provided by the Turkish embassy in New Delhi.”

Meanwhile, the Turkish embassy in New Delhi too has sought financial assistance. In a notification, it said, “Volunteers from India who are willing to donate for the people in earthquake-hit areas of Turikiye, kindly find the information of the official bank account of the Turkish Embassy in New Delhi below: