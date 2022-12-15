Twitter to shut down newsletter tool Revue in 2023

Users will not be able to access their Revue account from January 18, 2023 and all data will be deleted.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 15th December 2022 3:48 pm IST
Twitter to shut down newsletter tool Revue in 2023

San Francisco: Twitter will shut down its newsletter tool Revue on January 18, 2023.

Twitter’s senior product manager and Revue founder Martijn de Kuijper made the announcement in a post on Wednesday.

Users will not be able to access their Revue account from January 18, 2023 and all data will be deleted.

“This has been a hard decision because we know Revue has a passionate user base, made up of people like you,” Kuijper wrote.

Also Read
YouTube tests ‘Add to Queue’ feature on Android, iOS

If you run a paid newsletter, on December 20 the company will set all paid subscriptions to cancel at the end of subscribers’ billing cycle.

This will stop your subscribers from being paid for Revue content once it no longer supports sending newsletters.

In the meantime, the writers will be able to download their subscribers list, past newsletter issues and analytics by following the instructions present in the post.

“We’re grateful to everyone who has used our service over the years, and hope we can continue to help you build a community with your readers on Twitter,” Kuijper wrote.

Twitter acquired Revue in January last year.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Business updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button