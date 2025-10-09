Two arrested with cocaine worth Rs 7.5 lakh in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The city police and the Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE) team on Wednesday, October 8, apprehended two drug peddlers in Narsingi, Hyderabad. Around 107 grams of cocaine and other items worth Rs 7.5 lakhs were seized.

Siram Ananth Kumar, 50, and Peruru Veerababu, 32, were caught near Manchirevula. Police said they were transporting around 100 grams of cocaine from Mumbai into the city. A third accused and possible supplier, Karthikeya Shekar, is absconding.

Two mobile phones were also seized.

A case has been booked under Sections 27A (financing illicit drug traffic) and 29 (criminal conspiracy) of India’s Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Further investigations are on.