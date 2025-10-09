Nigerian national arrested for drug peddling in Hyderabad, deported

Hyderabad: A 46-year-old Nigerian national was deported to his country by the Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing (H-NEW) on Thursday, October 9.

According to the police, Onourah Solomon Chibueze worked as a heavy truck conductor in Cameroon for seven years. Due to insufficient earnings, he returned to Nigeria and started an optical business, but incurred losses.

On August 14, 2014, Chibueze arrived in New Delhi on a medical visa, valid till September 23, 2014. He worked in a restaurant for three years.

As the restaurant management did not pay his salary regularly, he moved to Bengaluru, where he joined another restaurant.

In September 2014, he moved to Hyderabad, took a house for rent in Attapur and began drug peddling. He procured ganja from Pune and Mumbai and sold it here at a high price.

He was eventually arrested by the Tolichowki police, who, upon investigation, discovered Chibueze’s passport and visa had expired.

The Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing (H-NEW) initiated an emergency travel document obtained from the Nigerian High Commission in New Delhi. An Exit Permit was also secured from the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) in Hyderabad.