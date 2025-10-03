Hyderabad: Geoffrey Dozieobiibe, a 33-year-old Nigerian national, was deported from Hyderabad on Thursday, October 2, over suspected drug links.

According to a press release, Geoffrey had illegally entered India via Nepal in 2019 without possessing a valid passport or visa. It also claimed that Geoffrey was found associating with drug peddlers in Hyderabad and Bangalore during his stay in India.

Also Read Nigerian national deported from Hyderabad over suspected drug links

The accused was apprehended by Task Force officials from the limits of Tolichowki police station, and upon interrogation, failed to provide a valid explanation regarding his stay in India. However, no narcotic substances were found in his possession.

After verifying his identity and travel credentials with the help of the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) and Hyderabad Narcotic Enforcement Wing (H-NEW), an emergency certificate was obtained from the Nigerian Embassy to facilitate his deportation.

“Considering that his continued stay in India posed a high risk of indulging further in drug peddling, necessary deportation proceedings were initiated.” stated the press release.