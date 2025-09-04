Nigerian national deported from Hyderabad over suspected drug links

Hyderabad: A Nigerian national was deported from Hyderabad on Thursday, September 4, after he was held by the Hyderabad Narcotic Enforcement Wing (H-NEW) over suspected drug links. It was also found that the accused had been staying illegally in the country following the expiration of his student visa.

The man has been identified as Ali-Enuke Fortunatus Akudinanwa, alias Fortune. The 30-year-old is a native of Enugu state in Nigeria and arrived in India in 2016 on a student visa. He earned a livelihood by working as a DJ at pubs in Hyderabad.

According to a press release, he was recently held by H-NEW based on credible information. However, no drugs were found on him upon his arrest.

Upon conducting an enquiry with the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), it was found that his visa and passport had expired, and he had been illegally staying in the country.

According to the police, the foreigner also indulged in drug peddling to earn easy money.

Following this, he was deported back to his native country by the H-NEW.

H-NEW has also advised the pubic to refrain from substance abuse and report any information pertaining to drug abuse to the number 8712661601.