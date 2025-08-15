Cyberabad cops raid Moinabad farmhouse, 51 foreigners held

Hyderabad: 51 foreigners were arrested after the Cyberabad Police raided a party organised at a farmhouse in Moinabad on Thursday, August 14. A total of 90 Indian-made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) bottles were also seized.

According to the Cyberabad police, they received information that a birthday party had been organised at Bakaram Revenue Village in SK Retreat. Accordingly, Rajendranagar Zone Police, along with SOT Shamshabad, conducted a check at the said farmhouse and found 51 foreign nationals celebrating with loud music and liquor.

Upon inspection, police found 90 liquor bottles without any excise license. Police arrested a total of 14 males and 37 females, including 37 people from Uganda, 2 people from Nigeria, 3 people from Liberia and others from Botswana, Kenya, Cameroon, Mozambique, Zimbabwe, Ghana, Malawi, and other nations.

The police also mentioned that the farmhouse owner had not obtained any permission from the local police for the gathering, music, or liquor. It was also found that 2 women and 1 man had previously consumed ganja.

Immigration authorities were informed and asked to prepare a report on the validity of the accused’s stay in India. Further action will be taken based on the report.

Six women and nine men who were found with proper documents were let off while others have been served restriction orders from the Bureau of Immigration and shifted to the holding centre.

Meanwhile a case has been booked against the management of SK Retreat for violation of excise laws and police permission norms.