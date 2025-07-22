Illicit liquor racket busted in Telangana

Hyderabad: The Telangana Prohibition and Excise Department busted a major illicit liquor racket in Mallacheruvu village, Suryapet district.

Acting on a tip-off, the Special Task Force (STF) Team A, led by DSP Anji Reddy, raided a shed in Mallacheruvu and discovered a gang illegally producing and distributing cheap liquor.

The accused were using spirit supplied by a company in Hyderabad to manufacture counterfeit “MC Whisky,” fraudulently labeled as “Vicks Key” whisky. The operation was allegedly run by Kota Shiva Kumar and his accomplices.

The illicit liquor was being marketed across various locations in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. During the raid, the STF seized 38 cartons of fake whisky worth approximately Rs 15 lakh, 20 bundles of counterfeit labels, 178 brand stickers, 9 drums of spirit, and 11,000 empty bottles ready for packaging.

Two individuals—Kota Shiva Kumar and Mallikarjun—were arrested on the spot. Cases have also been filed against Krishna, Prem Charan Singh, and R. Srinivas (alias Abdul Kalam), who are suspected to be involved in the operation.

Excise Enforcement Director Shahnawaz Qasim commended the team’s efforts in successfully dismantling the illegal liquor unit.