Two Bihar workers killed in suspected Kodad hit-and-run

Rajesh and Shiva, natives of Bihar working at a local rice mill, were found dead beside a road in Srirangapuram village on Saturday.

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Hyderabad: Two rice mill workers were found dead in a suspected hit-and-run accident at Srirangapuram village in Kodad mandal of Suryapet district on Saturday, June 27.

The deceased were identified as Rajesh and Shiva, natives of Bihar who were employed at a local rice mill in the area.

Local residents discovered the two men lying dead by the roadside and alerted the police. Their motorcycle was also found near the spot.

Subhan Bakery

Based on preliminary findings, police suspect that the victims may have been killed in a hit-and-run incident involving an unidentified vehicle.

Upon receiving information, personnel from the Kodad Rural Police Station shifted the bodies to the Government Hospital mortuary in Kodad for post-mortem examination.

Case registered

A case has been registered and an investigation is underway to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident and identify the vehicle involved.

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