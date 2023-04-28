Two deaths reported as heavy rains lash Oman

Muscat: The Civil Defence and Ambulance Authority (CDAA) of the Sultanate of Oman, announced that two deaths had been recorded after three vehicles were swept away in floodwaters in Wadi Al Batha, Wilayat of Jaalan Bani Bu Ali, in South Al Sharqiyah Governorate, local media reported.

The Civil Defense and Ambulance Authority (CDAA) sent rescue teams to the area after receiving a report about the incident on Wednesday evening.

The CDAA said in a statement, “In cooperation with the Police Command of the South Al Sharqiyah Governorate, the bodies of two citizens, one man and one woman were found in the stream of Wadi Al-Batha in the Wilayat of Jaalan Bani Bu Ali.”

As per Times of Oman, the Omani citizens were among nine people who were missing after three cars were caught in the floods.

Six people were rescued. A search is continuing for the other one.

The Civil Aviation Authority called on everyone to take precautions and caution during thunderstorms, not to cross valleys, avoid low places, and not go to the sea during the warning period.

According to Royal Decree No. (38/2016) of the Traffic Act, whoever intentionally crosses valleys and endangers his life or the lives of others can be punished with three months imprisonment and a fine of 500 Omani Riyals, or one of these two penalties.

Many parts of Oman are witnessing heavy rain and the Omani Meteorological Office has warned that the rain will continue until Saturday, April 29.

The highest rainfall is expected in the North and South Al Sharqiyah and Al Dakhiliyah governorates.

Several roads in Jaalan Bani Bu Hassan have already been cut off due to overflowing wadis, and authorities have advised people to take extra precautions while travelling.