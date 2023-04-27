Watch: Pak shepherd wandering around Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah goes viral

A video of an elderly Pakistani shepherd wandering around the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah in a simple yet eye-catching attire, goes viral on social media platforms.

In a viral video clip, 82-year-old Abdul Qadir Baksh can be seen walking in the courtyard of Prophet’s Mosque barefoot and frail, with a long muslin cloth draped over his turban.

What caught the photographer’s eye was his innocence and unworldly attitude. Many compared his appearance exectly that of Abu Bakr Siddiq (RA)— closest companion and advisor of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Watch the video below

#WATCH: Elderly Pakistani shepherd who doesn’t even own a phone goes viral on social media while wandering around the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah, says all his worries have "vanished" after performing Umrah.

–https://t.co/6VL7a7yIH1 pic.twitter.com/OSgM1Lu9Kv — Arab News Pakistan (@arabnewspk) April 25, 2023

Abdul Qadir Baksh from Hub Balochistan, has just returned back to the country after offering Umrah.

He had been saving money for 15 years to make the pilgrimage and does not even own a mobile phone.

Also Read Saudi woman soldier carrying sleeping toddler during Sudan evacuation wins praise

“I feel like all my worries have vanished. My heart is content. I am not even short of sustenance, I am happy. My wish to visit the shrine of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and Makkah have been granted,” Bakhsh told Arab News.

Baksh also expressed his desire to go on Hajbthis time, praying to ALLAH to grant him success.

The video gained a lot of traction and even high-profile figures such as adviser to Saudi Crown Prince Turki Al-Sheikh tweeted about finding Baksh.

Chairman of the Entertainment Authority, Turki Al Sheikh, wrote on Twitter, in response to the video clip of Abdul Qadir, and said good news, who will guide me to it?

يبشر … من يدلني عليه ؟ — TURKI ALALSHIKH (@Turki_alalshikh) April 21, 2023

Peshawar Zalmi owner Javed Afridi has offered Haj sponsorship to Abdul Qadir Baksh after watching his video.

“Wonderful & will be glad if he accepts our offer to sponsor him for his Hajj Travels,” he tweeted.

Wonderful & will be glad if he accepts our offer to sponsor him for his Hajj Travels. https://t.co/JUEL3dfIAp — Javed Afridi (@JAfridi10) April 25, 2023

ظهر شخص باكستاني بزي بلاده

رجل طاعن بالسن ملامحه غريبه وثيابه قديمه بعض الشئ يؤدي مناسك العمرة وجل امنيته ان يذهب للحج ٠٠٠

لم يتركوه في حاله هناك من خلق حوله القصص واساطير الأولين

شعب لازال يقدس التاريخ والخرافات

ويكره المستقبل ومنهم من اتي بحديث مسند pic.twitter.com/ItN7cVDgwh — عيسي🌷شرقاوي 🌺🌺 (@Shraykom) April 21, 2023

معتمر أفغاني أو باكستاني صوروه وتخيلوا أنه من زمن الصحابة ونفس الشخصية جاءت في مسلسل عمر بن الخطاب وهو أبوبكر ومسلسل الحجاج وهو ابن الزبير وهذا لبسهم الحقيقي في ديارهم وهو مسلم مشغول بأداء عمرته ولايدري عن مسلسلات ولا عن تفاهات ولاحول ولاقوة إلا بالله 👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇 pic.twitter.com/Z6U0rVwGOV — محمد (@mdrs1408) April 22, 2023