Watch: Pak shepherd wandering around Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah goes viral

A video of an elderly Pakistani shepherd wandering around the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah in a simple yet eye-catching attire, goes viral on social media platforms.
In a viral video clip, 82-year-old Abdul Qadir Baksh can be seen walking in the courtyard of Prophet’s Mosque barefoot and frail, with a long muslin cloth draped over his turban.
What caught the photographer’s eye was his innocence and unworldly attitude. Many compared his appearance exectly that of Abu Bakr Siddiq (RA)— closest companion and advisor of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).
Abdul Qadir Baksh from Hub Balochistan, has just returned back to the country after offering Umrah.
He had been saving money for 15 years to make the pilgrimage and does not even own a mobile phone.
“I feel like all my worries have vanished. My heart is content. I am not even short of sustenance, I am happy. My wish to visit the shrine of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and Makkah have been granted,” Bakhsh told Arab News.
Baksh also expressed his desire to go on Hajbthis time, praying to ALLAH to grant him success.
The video gained a lot of traction and even high-profile figures such as adviser to Saudi Crown Prince Turki Al-Sheikh tweeted about finding Baksh.
Chairman of the Entertainment Authority, Turki Al Sheikh, wrote on Twitter, in response to the video clip of Abdul Qadir, and said good news, who will guide me to it?
Peshawar Zalmi owner Javed Afridi has offered Haj sponsorship to Abdul Qadir Baksh after watching his video.
“Wonderful & will be glad if he accepts our offer to sponsor him for his Hajj Travels,” he tweeted.