Two die in accident in Telangana’s Peddapalli

Two persons suffered grievous injuries.

Representational image used to depict an accident
Hyderabad: Two persons died in an accident in Telangana’s Peddapalli district early on Tuesday, September 30. The accident was caused due to a collision of two bikes.

The deceased were identified as Rakesh, 30 and Abhi,25. The accident occurred when the two bikes were coming from opposite sides and collided with each other. The accident occurred in Sultanabad area of Peddapalli.

According to Peddapalli police, three men were travelling on one bike and two on the other. Two persons, identified as Raghu and Adarsh suffered grievous injuries.

In a separate incident that took place in July, a man and his daughter were killed in an accident in Hyderabad’s Shadnagar.  They were travelling on a bike when a lorry hit them from behind. The deceased were identified as Muchendar and his daughter Maithrai. The accident occurred when Muchendar was taking his daughter to a bus stop. Maithari was reportedly supposed to take a bus to her college.

