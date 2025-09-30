Two die in accident in Telangana’s Peddapalli

Hyderabad: Two persons died in an accident in Telangana’s Peddapalli district early on Tuesday, September 30. The accident was caused due to a collision of two bikes.

The deceased were identified as Rakesh, 30 and Abhi,25. The accident occurred when the two bikes were coming from opposite sides and collided with each other. The accident occurred in Sultanabad area of Peddapalli.

According to Peddapalli police, three men were travelling on one bike and two on the other. Two persons, identified as Raghu and Adarsh suffered grievous injuries.

