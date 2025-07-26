Hyderabad: Man, daughter killed in road accident at Shadnagar

They were travelling on a bike when a lorry hit them from behind.

Published: 26th July 2025 11:20 am IST
Representational image

Hyderabad: A man and his daughter died in an accident at Shadnagar early on Saturday, July 26. They were travelling on a bike when a lorry hit them from behind.

The deceased were identified as Muchendar and his daughter Maithrai. The accident occurred when Mchendar was taking his daughter to a bus stop. Maithari was reportedly supposed to take a bus to her college.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Shadnagar police inspector said, “The accident occurred early in the morning, the driver of the lorry has been arrested and a case of fatal accident under sections 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered.”

