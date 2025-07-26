CM Revanth tapping phones of film actresses: BRS MLA Kaushik Reddy

Hyderabad: BRS MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy has launched a scathing attack on Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, accusing him of orchestrating the tapping of phones belonging to film personalities and actresses, and of engaging in “intimidation tactics.”

Kaushik Reddy, speaking to the media, claimed to have full knowledge of Revanth Reddy’s past.

The BRS legislator further alleged that while chief minister Revanth Reddy is falsely propagating that phone tapping occurred during the BRS regime and alleged that he is now admitting to ordering phone taps.

Kaushik Reddy referenced a recent informal chat with the media in Delhi where, he claims, the chief minister questioned, “I am getting phones tapped by officials, what’s wrong with that?”

Kaushik Reddy also personally accused the chief minister of hacking his phone, as well as his wife’s phone, as part of these alleged operations.

He stated that Revanth Reddy’s current actions contradict his earlier accusations against the previous government and serve as an admission of guilt regarding phone tapping.