Phone tapping case: Bandi Sanjay to appear before SIT on July 28

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State (MoS) Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar has informed the Special Investigation Team (SIT) that he will appear to give a statement in the phone tapping case on July 28.

On Wednesday, July 23, he conveyed this through a letter addressed to the investigating officer of the case, ACP Venkata Giriji of Jubilee Hills.

In the letter, Bandi Sanjay also mentioned that along with him, his OSD (Officer on Special Duty), Pasunuru Madhu, personal assistants Boyinapalli Praveen Kumar, and Pogula Tirupati, will also appear to give their statements on the same day.

Also Read Bandi Sanjay urges residents to return to Old City of Hyderabad, vows security

He further stated that as the Parliament’s winter session is underway from 21st July, he has to remain in Delhi, and Madhu and Praveen Kumar are assisting him there. Due to these commitments, he assured the SIT that he would come to provide his statement at 12 noon on 28th July.

Earlier, on 24th July, the SIT had contacted Madhu, Praveen, and Tirupati by phone, requesting them to come forward for their statements and to inform Bandi Sanjay about the convenient timing for him. In response, the minister sent the letter to the SIT confirming the date and time.