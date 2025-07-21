Hyderabad: The union minister of state for home affairs Bandi Sanjay has urged residents to return to Old City of Hyderabad and pledged to ensure their safety.

He claimed that many were forced to leave Old City due to terrorist activities.

Bandi Sanjay levels allegations against government

Speaking during the Bonalu festival at Lal Darwaza temple, he alleged that there is a lack of government support for Hindu festivals and temples despite the community’s tax compliance.

Participating in the celebrations, he accused authorities of neglecting Hindu religious needs and forcing devotees to “beg for funds” for festivals like Bonalu.

He promised that if the BJP comes to power in Telangana, adequate funds would be allocated so that Hindu traditions could be celebrated with pride.

Hindus of old city pay taxes, current bills on time while others don’t. Yet our Hindu community is forced to beg for funds for our temples and festivals like Bonalu.

Bhagya Laxmi Temple in Old City of Hyderabad

The BJP leader also claimed that they have started a tradition where any political leader or celebrity visiting Hyderabad from any part of the country must visit the Bhagya Laxmi temple at Charminar for darshan.

Bandi Sanjay earlier participated in Bonalu celebrations at Bhagya Laxmi temple and offered prayers.

In 2021, as the then president of Telangana BJP, Bandi Sanjay had launched his ‘Praja Sangrama Yatra’ from the same temple.

Bonalu festival in Hyderabad

The annual Bonalu festival was celebrated in Hyderabad on Sunday in a traditional manner with many devotees participating in the festivities at various temples.

Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, along with state ministers, offered silk robes to the deity on behalf of the state government at Simhavahini Mahankali temple at Lal Darwaza.

The deputy CM said they prayed for the development of the state and prosperity, and happiness for people. He said the state government has sanctioned Rs 20 crore for Bonalu celebrations.

BJP national vice president and Mahabubnagar MP D.K. Aruna visited Akkanna Madhanna Mahankali temple and performed special puja. She offered bonam to the Simhavahini temple.

As Bandi Sanjay made controversial claims related to the Old City of Hyderabad, his statements may trigger reactions.