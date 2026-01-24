Two held for drugging, robbing elderly woman in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Abdullapurmet police on Friday, January 23, arrested two people for allegedly drugging and robbing a 71-year-old E Mangamma, a native of Kothagudem district.

At the time of the incident, the victim’s family members were away. The accused, identified as G Harish, 25 and Venkatesh, 55, a farmer, both residents of Thippaigudem in Manchal mandal in Rangareddy district.

According to a complaint filed by the woman’s family, Harish and Venkatesh arrived at Mangamma’s residence and offered her a drink.

After consuming the drink, the victim fell asleep. Harish and Venkatesh stole a gold chain that the victim was wearing.

When the family returned, they noticed that Mangamma’s chain was missing and approached the police.

Based on the complaint, the police registered a case and launched an investigation. Venkatesh and Harish were traced, and the gold chain was recovered from them.