Two held for firing at Asaduddin Owaisi’s convoy in UP’s Meerut

Owaisi will raise the issue of a security breach and attack on his convoy in Parliament on Friday

Photo of ANI ANI|   Posted by Sameer  |   Published: 4th February 2022 10:36 am IST
Asaduddin Owaisi
Hapur: Two men have been arrested allegedly for firing at All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi’s convoy when he was leaving Meerut’s Kithoudh area for Delhi after poll campaigning, police informed said.

“Two persons have been arrested for firing on AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi’s convoy while he was returning to Delhi after campaigning in Uttar Pradesh. The investigation is underway,” Superintendent of Police Hapur, Deepak Bhuker said.

Bhuker informed that the accused were hurt by Owaisi’s “anti-Hindu” statements.

Owaisi will raise the issue of a security breach and attack on his convoy in Parliament on Friday, said sources.

According to sources, Owaisi will meet Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla to discuss the issue.

Meanwhile, Akbaruddin Owaisi, brother of Asaduddin, also reached Delhi late Thursday night.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi was in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut for campaigning on Thursday.

The Uttar Pradesh assembly election for the 403 assembly seats would be held in seven phases from February 10 to March 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

