Two Holy Mosques witness huge turnout on 27th night of Ramzan

Saudi authorities implemented extensive organisational and security measures to manage the large crowds and facilitate the smooth movement of worshippers.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 16th March 2026 3:48 pm IST
Pilgrim making dua at Masjid Al-Haram in Makkah during Ramzan night prayers.
A pilgrim offers supplication at the Grand Mosque during the blessed night of Laylat Al-Qadr. Photo: SPA

A large congregation of worshippers gathered at the Grand Mosque in Makkah and the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah on Sunday night, March 16, marking the 27th night of Ramzan 1447 AH/2026, widely believed by many Muslims to be Laylat Al-Qadr — the Night of Power.

The two holy mosques witnessed a deeply spiritual atmosphere as worshippers spent the night engaged in prayers and supplications during one of the most significant nights in the Islamic calendar.

From early morning, worshippers and Umrah pilgrims from within the Kingdom and abroad arrived at the mosques to observe the night in worship. The prayer halls, courtyards and surrounding areas were filled with devotees seeking the blessings of Laylat Al-Qadr.

Subhan Haleem
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Saudi authorities implemented extensive organisational and security measures to manage the large crowds and facilitate the smooth movement of worshippers. A range of services was also provided to support pilgrims while performing religious rites.

Worshippers gather for Laylat Al-Qadr prayers

Worshippers making dua at the Grand Mosque in Makkah on the 27th night of Ramzan.
Worshippers raise their hands in supplication during Laylat Al-Qadr at the Grand Mosque. Photo: X
Overhead view of worshippers praying on prayer mats at Masjid Al-Haram.
Worshippers offer prayers at the Grand Mosque in Makkah during the last ten nights of Ramzan. Photo: X
Worshipper reading the Quran inside the Grand Mosque in Makkah during Ramzan night prayers.
A worshipper reads the Quran at the Grand Mosque during Laylat Al-Qadr prayers. Photo: X
Night view of Masjid Al-Haram in Makkah crowded with pilgrims for Laylat Al-Qadr prayers.
Aerial view of the Grand Mosque in Makkah filled with worshippers on the 27th night of Ramzan. Photo: X
Thousands of worshippers praying at the Grand Mosque in Makkah during Laylat Al-Qadr.
Worshippers perform night prayers at the Grand Mosque in Makkah on the 27th night of Ramzan. Photo: X
Worshippers performing Laylat Al-Qadr night prayers at the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah.
Worshippers offer night prayers at the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah on the 27th night of Ramzan. Photo: SPA
Worshippers praying in the courtyard of the Prophet’s Mosque during Laylat Al-Qadr night.
Pilgrims gather at the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah seeking blessings on Laylat Al-Qadr. Photo: X
Large congregation of worshippers praying inside the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah.
Thousands gather inside the Prophet’s Mosque for Laylat Al-Qadr prayers during Ramzan. Photo: SPA
Worshippers standing in rows during night prayers at the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah.
Rows of worshippers perform night prayers at the Prophet’s Mosque during Ramzan. Photo: X
Worshipper offering prayer inside the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah during Ramzan.
A worshipper prays during Laylat Al-Qadr night prayers at the Prophet’s Mosque. Photo: X

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Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 16th March 2026 3:48 pm IST

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Photo of Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima, a digital journalist with Siasat.com, has a master's degree in business administration and is a graduate in mass communication and journalism. Sakina covers topics from the Middle East,… More »
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