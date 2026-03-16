Two Holy Mosques witness huge turnout on 27th night of Ramzan

A large congregation of worshippers gathered at the Grand Mosque in Makkah and the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah on Sunday night, March 16, marking the 27th night of Ramzan 1447 AH/2026, widely believed by many Muslims to be Laylat Al-Qadr — the Night of Power.

The two holy mosques witnessed a deeply spiritual atmosphere as worshippers spent the night engaged in prayers and supplications during one of the most significant nights in the Islamic calendar.

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From early morning, worshippers and Umrah pilgrims from within the Kingdom and abroad arrived at the mosques to observe the night in worship. The prayer halls, courtyards and surrounding areas were filled with devotees seeking the blessings of Laylat Al-Qadr.

Saudi authorities implemented extensive organisational and security measures to manage the large crowds and facilitate the smooth movement of worshippers. A range of services was also provided to support pilgrims while performing religious rites.

Worshippers gather for Laylat Al-Qadr prayers

Worshippers raise their hands in supplication during Laylat Al-Qadr at the Grand Mosque. Photo: X Worshippers offer prayers at the Grand Mosque in Makkah during the last ten nights of Ramzan. Photo: X A worshipper reads the Quran at the Grand Mosque during Laylat Al-Qadr prayers. Photo: X Aerial view of the Grand Mosque in Makkah filled with worshippers on the 27th night of Ramzan. Photo: X Worshippers perform night prayers at the Grand Mosque in Makkah on the 27th night of Ramzan. Photo: X

Worshippers offer night prayers at the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah on the 27th night of Ramzan. Photo: SPA